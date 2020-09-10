1/1
Bonnie Sue Eddins
Bonnie Sue Eddins, 84, of Hot Springs passed away Sept. 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Parks to J.B. and Bessie (Watson) Hawkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Wade Eddins, who passed in July; and seven siblings, Theo Hawkins, Hershel Hawkins, Milmo Hawkins, Benoise Hawkins, Cecil Hawkins, Eloise Jones and Freda Rose.
She is survived by two children, Sheryl Davis and husband Wendell of Mena and Christopher Wade Eddins and Alicia of Bellingham, Wash.; three grandchildren, Brandon Whit and wife Melissa Maxey, Jonathon Andrew and wife Cyrena Maxey and Kelli Bunyard and husband Bob; and four great-grandchildren, Jack Allen, Indiana Maxey, Callum Maxey and Fletcher Maxey. She was part of the Hawkins clan and had a large number of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Buffalo Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Cemetery c/o Arvest Bank, 181 U.S. 71 Bypass S., Waldron, AR 72958.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
