Bonnie Sutton
Bonnie Sutton, 83, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Feb. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 17, 1936, Booneville to the late Phillip and Alta Fletcher. Bonnie went to work at Sparks Hospital in food service after the passing of her husband, Doyle, and spent the next 20 years serving others. She was a hard worker, always putting the needs of others before her own. Bonnie will be remembered as warm and compassionate, and for her strong religious convictions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Gloria Larson; a son, Jerry Sutton; a sister, Stella Lejeune; and two brothers, Fred and Guy Fletcher.
Bonnie is survived by two daughters, Sharon Sutton of Fort Smith and Sandra and husband Bassam Abudubai of Alma; a sister, Phyllis Gamble of Farmington; a brother, Chester Fletcher of Pleasantville, Tenn.; five grandsons, Nassim, Laieth, Tullal, Hassan and Amir; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2020