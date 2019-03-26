|
Booker Criswell
Booker Myles Criswell Jr., 67, of Van Buren died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Forrest Park Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Lecile; his mother, Dorothy Criswell; a daughter, Yo'Londa Thompson; two sons, Booker Criswell III and Tino Criswell Sr.; three sisters, Ruby Wright, Kathy Conley and Linda Chaffin; and a brother, Stanley Criswell.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
