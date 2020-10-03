Bradley Brewer

Bradley Eugene Brewer, age 58, of Van Buren passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 9, 1962, to T.G. and Betty Brewer.

He attended Bartlesville Sooner High School and served in the U.S Air Force after graduation. As an airman, he was stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and maintained B-52 bombers. He worked for Hickory Springs in Fort Smith.

Brad loved to fly airplanes and worked toward his pilot license. He enjoyed watching football and keeping up with current events. He was a loving brother to his sisters and supportive of his lifelong partner, Pricilla Melton.

He is survived by two sisters, Valerie Greenberg of Round Rock, Texas, and Melissa Braddy of Farmington; a niece, Tara Braddy Harcourt; and four nephews, Shawn and Scott McCabe and Nicholas and Neil Braddy.

Private burial with military honors will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store