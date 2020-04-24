|
Bradley Cauthron
Bradley Joe Cauthron, 63, of Ashdown passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1956, to Bill and Norma Cauthron. He was an Arkansas State Trooper and a member of First Baptist Church in Ashdown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Cauthron.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Norma and Harley Strang of Fort Smith; his wife, Sondra Cauthron of Ashdown; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Nazaneen Cauthron of Simi Valley, Calif.; a daughter and son-in-law, Haley and Brad Ritter of Ashdown; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and LouAnn Cauthron of Maumelle; a sister, Kathy Rayburn of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Sloan and Broxton Cauthron, both of Simi Valley, and Rhett and Reese Ritter, both of Ashdown.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ashdown Memorial Gardens with Brother Butch Riddle officiating, under the direction of Madden Funeral Service in Ashdown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 70 N. Park Ave., Ashdown, AR 71822.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2020