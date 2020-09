Or Copy this URL to Share

Bradley Dyer

Bradley Eugene Dyer, 79, of Muldrow died Friday in Fort Smith.

Funeral Service is 5-8 p.m. today at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow.

He is survived by his son, Neal Dyer of Muldrow; three step-sons, Chris, Jimmie and Shawn of Muldrow; and a granddaughter.



