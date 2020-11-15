1/1
Brandon Harlan
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Harlan
Brandon Beau Harlan, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith.He was a wonderful son with a very kind heart, a grandson who loved his nanna without measure, and a nephew devoted to helping with any need.
Brandon began his education at Fort Smith Christian, which went on to become Union Christian Academy, in his sophomore year and graduated in 2006. After his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and later attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, majoring in mechanical engineering. He then joined ConocoPhillips in Houston as an underwater engineer. After his accomplishments with Conocophillips, he joined his family's business and continued with much success.
He was preceded in death by his papa, Cecil Harlan.
He is survived by his dad, Beau Harlan; his nanna, Gail Harlan; and two aunts, Sheila Buse and Tamyra Hanna.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rye-Harlan Cemetery, Tennessee Ridge Road, Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Judge Stephen Tabor, Gary Grimes, Rick Williams, Trever Caldwell, Anthony Long and Martin Swoape.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved