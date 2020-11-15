Brandon Harlan
Brandon Beau Harlan, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith.He was a wonderful son with a very kind heart, a grandson who loved his nanna without measure, and a nephew devoted to helping with any need.
Brandon began his education at Fort Smith Christian, which went on to become Union Christian Academy, in his sophomore year and graduated in 2006. After his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and later attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, majoring in mechanical engineering. He then joined ConocoPhillips in Houston as an underwater engineer. After his accomplishments with Conocophillips, he joined his family's business and continued with much success.
He was preceded in death by his papa, Cecil Harlan.
He is survived by his dad, Beau Harlan; his nanna, Gail Harlan; and two aunts, Sheila Buse and Tamyra Hanna.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rye-Harlan Cemetery, Tennessee Ridge Road, Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Judge Stephen Tabor, Gary Grimes, Rick Williams, Trever Caldwell, Anthony Long and Martin Swoape.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.