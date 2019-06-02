|
Brandon Kling
Brandon Kling, 38, of Lowell passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was an auto body painter. He loved fishing and four wheeling, camping and going to concerts. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Melva Coleman; grandmother, Emily Kling; and two uncles, Timmy and Kevin Kling.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Pam and Dale Hayer; his father, James Kling; his brothers, Heath and Dustin Kling; grandparents, Jimmie Lee and Jerry Burress; grandfather, Ray Kling; grandparents, Mike and Denise Schroeder; aunt, Jackie Bieker and husband Brent; uncle, Jerry Burress and wife Kim; cousins, Jaycee, Sidney and Ross Bieker and Jordan and Logan Burress; and his many, many friends.
Published in Times Record on June 3, 2019