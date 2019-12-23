Home

Breanna Swezey Obituary
Breanna Swezey
Breanna Rachelle Swezey, 28, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at a local hospital with her family at her side. Bre loved to sing and dance. She had a giving spirit and touched everyone she met. She loved to make people laugh. She yearned to travel and sought adventure. Her passion was life itself.
She is survived by a son, Finn McKeown of Van Buren; her parents, Mark and Kim Swezey of Van Buren; two brothers, Jordan and Hunter Swezey, both of Fort Smith; her maternal grandparents, Gib and Linda Cole of Cleveland, Ark.; and her paternal grandparents, Walter and Joanne Swezey of Oronogo, Mo.
Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Adonai Tsuri Event Center in Van Buren.
All arrangements and cremation services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019
