Brenda Davies
Brenda C. Davies, 72, of Spiro passed away Oct. 25, 2019. She was born March 6, 1947, in Fort Smith to George A. Thigpin and Lenora A. Brown Thigpin. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro. Brenda retired from Planters Peanuts in Fort Smith. She loved to read, watch movies, work jigsaw puzzles and most of all take care of her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 56 years, Frank W. Davies; a daughter, Leanna Kay Davies of Spiro; a son, Terry Dale Davies and wife Ruth Ann of Spiro; a sister, Marilyn Kay Young of Conway; a brother, Jerry Lee Brown of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Gene Downing of Spiro; two grandchildren, Brandon Dale Davies and Andrea Dawn Davies, both of Spiro; and three great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kandace and Zach Davies, all of Spiro.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Spiro City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019