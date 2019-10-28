Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Davies


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Davies Obituary
Brenda Davies
Brenda C. Davies, 72, of Spiro passed away Oct. 25, 2019. She was born March 6, 1947, in Fort Smith to George A. Thigpin and Lenora A. Brown Thigpin. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro. Brenda retired from Planters Peanuts in Fort Smith. She loved to read, watch movies, work jigsaw puzzles and most of all take care of her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 56 years, Frank W. Davies; a daughter, Leanna Kay Davies of Spiro; a son, Terry Dale Davies and wife Ruth Ann of Spiro; a sister, Marilyn Kay Young of Conway; a brother, Jerry Lee Brown of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Gene Downing of Spiro; two grandchildren, Brandon Dale Davies and Andrea Dawn Davies, both of Spiro; and three great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kandace and Zach Davies, all of Spiro.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Spiro City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now