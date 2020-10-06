1/1
Brenda Dunn
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Brenda Dunn
Brenda Cheryl Dunn, 69, of Broken Arrow, Okla., passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in a Little Rock hospital. She had a strong relationship with the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She was a teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools and an avid fan the Broken Arrow Pride marching band.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Patt Dunn; and three brothers, Donnie, Michael and Paul Terry Jenkins.
She is survived by a son, Johnnie Scott Dunn and wife Julie of Collinsville, Okla.; a daughter, Terri Skidmore and husband Charley of Broken Arrow; a brother-in-law, Walter Dunn of Fort Smith; two sisters-in-law, Pam Jenkins of Bella Vista and Edie Gouger and husband Bud of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Kayla Greene, Emily Dunn, Zachary Tilton, Allister Branum and Jake Skidmore; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with inurnment at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow at a later date.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
