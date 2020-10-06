1/1
Brenda Fight
1953 - 2020
Brenda Joyce Fight, 67, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She worked at Weldon, Williams & Lick Printing Co. and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wayne Fight; a son, Shawn Dewayne Boyd; two brothers, John Burel Schaberg and Robert "Buddy" Schaberg; a sister, Wanda Jean Mitchell and husband Bob; and a great-granddaughter, Kenleigh Collins.
She is survived by a son, Freddy Charles Boyd Jr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Kimberly Boyd and fiancé Keith Williams of Huntington; two brothers, Jerry Schaberg and wife Norma of Rudy and Larry Schaberg and wife Nancy of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two sisters, Gail Roam and husband Tokey of Fort Smith and Judy Mae Fugelsang and husband Vince of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Linda Schaberg of Broken Arrow; and four grandchildren, Kayla Boyd and Kaliyah, Braelon and Kynnedi.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Liberty Cemetery
