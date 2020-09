Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Hilbun

Brenda Pauline Hilbun, 75, died Aug. 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Christina Grizzell; two sons, William and Charles Hilbun; and a grandchild.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



