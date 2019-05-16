|
Brenda Jones
Brenda Faye Jones, 72, of Fort Smith, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at a local nursing home. She worked in the laundry department at Legacy Nursing Home in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jones; her parents, Thurman and Ruth (Alderson) Webb; and two brothers, Jesse and Frank Webb.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gobbler Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
She is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Brown (Johnny), Trenna Sims (John) and Tawanna Smith (Curtis), all of Van Buren, and Sheila Manchester (Roland) of Roland; three sons, Douglas Jones (Sandra) of Fort Smith, Ronnie Jones (Gina) of Alma and Roy Jones (Freedom) of Wagoner, Okla.; one sister, Jan Wright of Tulsa; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019