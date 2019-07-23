|
Brenda Mendenhall
Brenda Swink Mendenhall, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Fort Smith to J.L. and Mildred Swink. She was a foster care specialist for Arkansas Social Services and then a casework supervisor in Sebastian County. She then worked alongside her father at J.L. Swink Commercial Warehouses for many years. She was a member of the Junior League of Fort Smith, an avid bridge player and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Robert L. Mendenhall; her daughter, Leigh Anne Farmer and husband Kevin of Fayetteville; her son, Brian Richards and wife Kimberly of Fort Smith; her stepson, Bobby Mendenhall and wife Gina of Fort Smith; her stepson, John Mendenhall and wife Amy of Fort Smith; her grandchildren, Owen and Elliot Richards and Bennett and Finley Farmer; her stepgrandchildren, Mandy John, Jessica Kimmons and Jackson and Dodge Mendenhall; and her loving caregivers.
She was preceeded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Wells Farmer.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the , 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 24, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019