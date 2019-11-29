|
|
Brenda Reynolds
Brenda Carol Reynolds, 72, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a professional barber and a devout Christian. She was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Mulberry to the late Troy and Vera (Singleton) Blasingame.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Bucky" Reynolds Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Reynolds Jr. of Van Buren and Troy Reynolds of Mountainburg; a brother, Troy Dale Blasingame of Altus; three grandchildren, Anthony, Jacob and Katie Reynolds, all of Alma, and their mother, Betsy Reynolds.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019