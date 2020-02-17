Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Brenda Riddle


1955 - 2020
Brenda Riddle Obituary
Brenda Riddle
Brenda Ann Riddle, 65, of Spiro passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Dalton and Mable (Bourne) McKinney.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Joe Studie.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Muriel C. Riddle Jr.; a daughter, Dana Hollan (Kent) of Spiro; a son, Taylor Wayne Riddle of Spiro; five grandchildren, Dakota Wofford and fiancée Taylor, Cole McKinney and fiancée Shawnna, Makenna Wofford, Kennedy Hollan and Xaven Wofford; two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Coen Wofford; and three brothers, Stan, Ronnie and Paul McKinney, all of Flower Hill, Okla.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020
