Brenda Sheris
Mrs. Brenda Kay Sheris, of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Northside Cherokee Hospital due to complications from a long, brave battle with cancer. She was 56. She was born Jan. 10, 1963, in Van Buren to the late William and Loraine Parker Randall. She was employed as a project assistant with Mowat Construction in Seattle. Brenda was an avid reader, interior decorator and enjoyed antique and yard sales to find her antiques.
Survivors include her husband, Frederick Sheris of Kennesaw; one daughter, Michaella Randall of Kennesaw; two sons, Jason Hogue and Valerie Bishop of Kennesaw and Eric Sheris (Angelique) of Bremerton, Wash.; one sister, Marcella Garrett of Pensacola, Fla.; five grandchildren, Valen Hogue, Aubrey, Lyrika Hogue, Crimson Clover Hogue and Aaden Sheris; two nieces, Christi Haught and Callie Rush; and four nephews, Jimmy Garrett, Jonny Garrett, Matt Couch and Josh Couch.
Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, May 23, 2019, with Chaplain Tim Kinnersley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Poole Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Woodstock, Ga.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the online at .
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019