Brenda Taylor

Brenda Sue Taylor, 62, of Ozark died Sept. 28, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Mountain Overlook. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by her significant other, Dale Gates; and two sisters, Marilyn Goff and Kathy Smithenwood.



