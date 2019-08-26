Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Brenda Thomas


1961 - 2019
Brenda Thomas Obituary
Brenda Thomas
Brenda Thomas, 58, of Fort Smith died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Laird Cemetery in Pocola under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by her husband, Abel; two sons, Shannon and Shawn Thomas; three sisters, Sharon Thomas, Gay Gomez and Ruth Delpozo; two brothers, Clyde and Joseph Thomas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019
