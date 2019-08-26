|
Brenda Thomas
Brenda Thomas, 58, of Fort Smith died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Laird Cemetery in Pocola under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by her husband, Abel; two sons, Shannon and Shawn Thomas; three sisters, Sharon Thomas, Gay Gomez and Ruth Delpozo; two brothers, Clyde and Joseph Thomas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019