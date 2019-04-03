|
Brennin Taylor
Infant Brennin Gene Taylor, of Hot Springs, was born Dec. 18, 2018, and was reunited with his Lord March 31, 2019.
Brennin is survived by his parents, Michael Brett and Nicole Taylor; siblings, Mahaley Kay Hemund, Michael Brayden Taylor and Levi Austin Taylor; grandparents, Michael R. and Le Ann Taylor of Hot Springs and Stephen and Tammy Goff of Booneville; great-grandparents, Gene and Marg Hall, Lilly Mae Taylor of Hot Springs, Gerald and Imagene Goff of Booneville and Marlyn Jones of Booneville; great-great-grandparent, Royce Jones of Booneville; uncles and aunt, Nick and Brooke Dodd of Hot Springs, Trent Goff, Justin Goff and Ethan DeWitt, all of Booneville; cousins, Hayden and Hannah Dodd of Hot Springs, Lydia and Jude Goff of Booneville and Tori and Mallorie Nobles of Booneville.
He is being greeted in heaven by his grandmother, Sheila Lemke; great-grandfathers, Paul R. Taylor, James E. Jones and Gerald Goff; and great-uncle, Aaron Jones.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, with burial at Bud Davis Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019