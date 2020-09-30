Brent Ramsey

1/1
Brent Eugene Ramsey, who resided in Cecil, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Ozark. He was born Feb. 21, 1975, in Fort Smith to Richard Eugene Ramsey and Charlotte Jean (Franklin) Ramsey. He was 45 years old.
Brent was a 1993 graduate of County Line High School. He loved playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle and fishing. He was a member of Cecil United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Charlotte Ramsey of Cecil; a brother, Brian Ramsey and wife Amy of Van Buren; two nieces, Madeline and Lauren; and a nephew, Dillon.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Dale Richardson officiating. Burial will be at Cecil Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Harvell, Jason Hughey, Heath Molton, Dillon Ramsey, Jason Anhalt and Ryan Robinett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cecil Cemetery Fund c/o Patsy White, 96538 W. Route 96, Cecil, AR 72930.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
