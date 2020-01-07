|
Brett Collins
Brett Alan Collins, 52, of Greenwood passed away Jan. 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was born Jan. 16, 1967, in Fort Smith to Shirley Ann (Harper) Collins and Cleo Collins. He married Stacy (Miller) Collins on June 2, 1989, in Spiro. He was very active in Greenwood Football boosters, Greenwood FFA as an honorary farmer, Greenwood AG Fans and Greenwood Turf Club. Brett was a member of IUOE Local Union No. 627. Brett was a die-hard OU fan and Greenwood Football fan.
Brett was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Collins; three sons, Arron Brett Collins and wife Haley, Garrett Jeremiah Collins and Austin Isaiah Collins; two grandchildren, Jaylah Hope Allen Collins and Brett Lee Ryder Collins; two sisters, Trinka Blankenship and Pam Hayes; two brothers, Anthony Collins and Mike Hayes and wife Lisa; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Victory Worship Center in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020