Brett Cypert

Brett Alan Cypert, age 51, left this world on June 24, 2020, to be with the Lord. He was born Dec. 12, 1968, to Kenneth Lee Cypert and Mary Edith Willyard Cypert.

Brett grew up on Malta, Algeria, and Tripoli, Libya. He later moved to Fort Smith and then to Texas, where he acquired a Texan heart. He loved his Lord, family and friends and was loved by all. He had a sweetness and patience to his spirit. Brett was a business owner and the manager of Eaton Oilfield Tools. He loved his hunting, fishing, cooking, golf and Razorback ball. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by a son, Eathan Alan Cypert; two brothers, Kenneth Lee II and Vic Tony; a special brother-in-law, Mike Taylor; a sister, Trish; 12 nieces and nephews, Cody, Taylor, Chase, Shelby, Brooke, Bailey, Taylor, Shaun, Shane, Chad, Remy and Hunter; an uncle, Paul Willyard; three aunties, Virginia Abshere, Betty Person and Sheryl Willyard, who loved him very much; his faithful friend, Pastor Ladd Hurst; and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at The Sanctuary, 501 Xavier St., Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



