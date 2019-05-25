Home

Brett Jetton
Michael "Brett" Jetton, 50, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center. He was born June 17, 1968, in Fort Smith to Randall Jay and Linda Gail (McClary) Jetton. Brett had lived in the Fayetteville area for 11 years after moving from Fort Smith. He was an avid golfer, animal lover and collector.
Brett was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, John D. McClary, Mary Ernestine McClary and Melba Jean Jetton.
Survivors include his daughter, Jasmine Jetton of Texas; his sister, Amy LeSieur (Daniel) of Rogers; and his long-term partner, Shannon Tepfer Floyd of Fayetteville.
In lieu of service attendance or flowers, memorials may be made to House of Little Dogs Rescue or Washington Regional Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
