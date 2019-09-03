Home

Brian Keith Douglas, 47, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Larenia; two daughters, BriOnna Douglas and Sky Connacher, both of Muldrow; a son, Brandon Crase of Muldrow; his mother, Mary Ann Douglas of Sallisaw; two sisters, Cynthia Cones and Joy Douglas, both of Sallisaw; and a brother, Charles Douglas of Sallisaw.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
