|
|
|
Brian Hunter
Brian Hunter, 56, of Paris died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; a daughter, Jennifer Costa; two sons, Brian Hunter Jr., David Hunter and Michael Weeks; his parents, Judy and Jim Hunter; two stepdaughters, Brittany Robberson and Kenzey Green; two brothers, Tim and Jim Hunter; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from May 22 to May 27, 2020