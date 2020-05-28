Brian Hunter
Brian Hunter, 56, of Paris passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born June 12, 1964, in Livermore, Calif., to Jim and Judy (Croop) Hunter. Brian was the plant manager for SPF America in Fort Smith. He was a loving and devoted husband that loved taking care of and spending time with his wife, who was his best friend, a loving father to his children and a proud pappy to his grandchildren; his main goal in life was to make sure all the people he loved were happy and taken care of. He had many enjoyments in life including fishing, working in his yard and always keeping it well-manicured, working out at the gym and driving his Z06 Corvette, which was always his dream car.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Valdez.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sandy (Barnett) Hunter of Paris; his parents, Jim and Judy Hunter of Paris; a daughter, Jennifer Costa and husband Eddie of Riverside, Calif.; three sons, Brian Hunter Jr. and wife Carol of Paris, David Hunter of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Michael Weeks of California; two stepdaughters, Brittany Robberson and husband Josh and Kenzey Green and husband Joe, both of Paris; two brothers, Tim Hunter and wife Pam of Arizona and Jim Hunter and wife Vickie of California; and seven grandchildren and one more on the way.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
James and I are sorry for your loss. Please don't hesitate to let us know if you need anything.
Sheila Stipe
Friend
