Brian Jennings
Brian Jennings
Brian Keith Jennings, 56, of Muldrow died Oct. 21, 2020, in Muldrow.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by a daughter, Jenny Morgan; a son, Justin Jennings; his mother, Christine Jennings; a sister, Becki Rogers; a brother, Scott Jennings; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family greet from 3-5 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
