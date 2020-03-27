Home

Brian Allen Koch, 48, a resident of Scranton, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1972, in Fort Smith to Basil Lee and Betty (McCombs) Koch. Brian spent his working years as an engineer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris and the Knights of Columbus Council 3787. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and cooking.
Brian was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Koch; his father, Basil Lee Koch; and a sister, Jennifer Koch.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Koch of Little Rock; a daughter, Kathryn Koch of Little Rock; and his mother, Betty Koch of Paris.
All service information will be provided by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020
