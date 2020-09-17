1/
Brian Williams
1983 - 2020-09-15
Brian Williams
Brian E. Williams, 37, of Altus died Sept. 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his companion, Maegan Robbins; five children, Bailey Ivy, Seana and Braddly Quitugua and Todd and Reece Williams; his mother, Tami Mason; his father, Eddie Williams; five sisters; and two brothers.
Viewing and visitation will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
