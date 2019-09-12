|
|
Brittany Beckham
Brittany Rena Beckham, 34, died Sept. 10, 2019, in Overton, Texas. She was born Jan. 5, 1985, in Fort Smith to Mark Beckham and Tracie Bridges Beckham. Brittany graduated from Southside High School in 2003. She later obtained her esthetician license and two years of college. Brittany loved watching movies, cooking and spending time with family, especially during the Christmas holidays. She had a loving heart and gave all she had to whoever needed it.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Brittany is survived by her mother, Tracie Bridges Beckham; her father, Mark Beckham and his wife Kathy; her brother, Chase Beckham and his wife Katie; her nephews, Jace and Derik; her paternal grandmother, Lora Beckham; her maternal grandparents, Carol and Steve Braswell; her aunt, Jeannie Bridges of Arp, Texas; her aunt, Janie Wright of Van Buren; her uncle, Brian Beckham and his wife Lacey; along with many cousins, friends and large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Billy Wayne Beckham.
In lieu of flowers, Brittany's family has requested donations be made to Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club in memory of Brittany Beckham.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 13, 2019