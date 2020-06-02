Brittany Huggins

Brittany Nichole Huggins was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord on May 30, 2020, at the age of 20 years and 6 months. She was born Nov. 26, 1999. in Tulsa.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clois Huggins; her maternal great-grandfather, Buford Quick; and her beloved Granny Jean that loved her little potlicker.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Quick Huggins and husband Tom Marlatt; a stepbrother, Kasey Marlatt and nephew William of Stigler, Okla.; her father, David Huggins and Lori Gibson; two stepsisters, Kalei and Emily of Stigler; her maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Quick of Stigler; her paternal grandparents, Anna and Philip Brown of Fort Smith; her paternal great-grandmother, Faye Quick of Stigler; her paternal stepgrandmother, Joann Marlatt of Stigler; two uncles, Chuck Huggins and Shelli Bass of Stigler and Steven Quick and Amanda Webb of Whitefield; eight cousins, Jordan Huggins, Peyton Huggins, Tanner Huggins, Tuesdae Riley, Jaedyn Drewery, Lakin Bass, Shayne Quick and Sadie Quick; and Zack Sweeten, whom she loved with all her heart.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 at First Assembly of God Church in Stigler with Minister Chaise Noah officiating.

Pallbearers will be Steven Quick, Shayne Quick, Chuck Huggins, Peyton Huggins, Jordan Huggins and Kasey Marlatt.



