Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownie White Obituary
Brownie White
Ida "Brownie" Mae White, 85, of Booneville passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born July 28, 1933, in Oklahoma City to the late Jesse and Opal (Houselton) Brown. She owned and operated Brownies Trading Post in Booneville for many years. She enjoyed traveling, antiques, doing stained glass, gardening and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. White; a son, James White Jr.; and a sister, Emma Brockway.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra Hill of Booneville; two brothers, L.V. and Jess Brown of Houston; one stepsister, Cynthia Dean of Hutchinson, Kan.; grandchildren, Chelsea Danekas and fiancé James Lutrell of Booneville, Devon Hill of Booneville, Jeremy and wife Gina White of McKinney, Texas, and Troy White of Denver; and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Wyatt, Hadley, Wendell, Rylee, Savannah, Hope, Holly and Haley.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019
