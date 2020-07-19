1/
Bruce Apple
Bruce Neal Apple passed away at his home in Booneville Saturday, July 12, 2020, after a long struggle with emphysema. Bruce was born in Booneville on September 4, 1948, the son of Vivian and E.Q. Apple.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Booneville; a daughter, Vivian Frey and husband Eric of Sante Fe, N.M.; two grandchildren, Abigail and Elsa Frey; and a brother, Ron Apple and wife Sharon of Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
