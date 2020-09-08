Bruce Birkhead
Bruce Lynn Birkhead, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 6, 2020. He was born April 14, 1935, in New Blaine to Lindell Birkhead and Ina White Birkhead.
Bruce worked for the Social Security Administration until his retirement in the early 1990s. Since then, he enjoyed the opportunity to polish his already remarkable skills as an artist. In his lifetime, he painted stunning landscapes, carved and painted hundreds of cypress knee Santas and designed and produced beautiful stained glass pieces of all sizes. He was also a noted local floral designer in his day and continued to help out during the holiday rush at Expressions Flowers.
He was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Paris while growing up and joined First Christian Church (DoC) in Fort Smith around 1960. Over the years, he held numerous leadership roles within the state and local Christian churches (DoC) and sang in the choir. Bruce was a very active member of the Fort Smith Little Theatre for more than 30 years.
Among his greatest joys was his work that resulted in a restored and expanded-range Quimby organ at First Christian Church (DOC) in Fort Smith and that his children and grandchildren accused him of having "no filters."
Bruce loved his friends and family at the church, Fort Smith Little Theatre and throughout the Fort Smith community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Saundra "Kaye" Birkhead; a son, Brett Lynn Birkhead; and a sister, Barbara Arndt.
Survivors include two children, Zena Marshall and husband Dan of Fort Smith and Todd Birkhead and wife April of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Katy Featherston, Grace Featherston and Claire Birkhead, all of Fort Smith; and a sister, Eleanor Underwood and husband Larry of Derby, Kan.
Celebration of Bruce's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Mount Salem Cemetery, near Mount Magazine, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Attendees are asked to bring and wear their own masks.
His children and friends will organize a memorial concert for Bruce when conditions permit large gatherings.
Honorary pallbearers are Leonard Cowan, Don Oglesby, Nancy Blochberger, Jewel White, Nick Oliver, Cliff Carson, Aimee Mavel Guenette, Hilda Turner, Danny Lynch, Jack Albert, R.Q. Mills, Larry Underwood, Richard Arndt and Bob Bauer.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903; Fort Smith Little Threatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; KUAF, 9 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701.; or a local public school music program of the donor's choice.
Bruce's advice to everyone: "Be kind, read more, create, and let the dogs out, d*mmit!"
