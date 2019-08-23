|
|
Bruce Rowan
Bruce Rowan, age 84, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Aplin, a son of Gilbert Rowan and Altha Cobb Rowan. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, an electronics maintenance technician and a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Georgia McGhee Rowan of Van Buren; son, Gary (Linda) Rowan of Alma; daughter, Brenda (Bob) Presson of Huntington; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Jimmy) Thibodeaux of Alma and Jacob (Meredith) Presson of Barling; great-grandson, Andrew Wilson of Alma; and brother, Don Rowan of Bedford, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Growns.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Harris Chapel in Morrilton with Roger Russell officiating. Burial will be at Smyers Cemetery by Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 24, 2019