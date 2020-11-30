Bryan Bennett

Bryan Keith Bennett, 59, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Mulberry to Cecil and Laura (Eddy) Bennett.

He was a forklift driver in the steel mill industry. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen Hesson; and a brother, Gale Bennett.

Survivors include his wife, LaDonna Bennett of the home; three daughters, Brandy Martley and husband James of Osawatomie, Kan., Christine Roberts and husband Chad of Prairie Grove and Shyla Wilson and husband Dylan of Cedarville; two sons, Billy Noel of Mulberry and Joshua Noel and wife Jessica of Mulberry; eight grandchildren, Kimberley, Jadyn, Hayden, Lucas, Jaycee, Avery, Lily and Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Keith and Abel.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.

Pallbearers will be Chad Roberts, Dylan Wilson, Billy Noel, Joshua Noel, James Martley and Matthew Bennett.



