1/1
Bryan Bennett
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Bennett
Bryan Keith Bennett, 59, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Mulberry to Cecil and Laura (Eddy) Bennett.
He was a forklift driver in the steel mill industry. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen Hesson; and a brother, Gale Bennett.
Survivors include his wife, LaDonna Bennett of the home; three daughters, Brandy Martley and husband James of Osawatomie, Kan., Christine Roberts and husband Chad of Prairie Grove and Shyla Wilson and husband Dylan of Cedarville; two sons, Billy Noel of Mulberry and Joshua Noel and wife Jessica of Mulberry; eight grandchildren, Kimberley, Jadyn, Hayden, Lucas, Jaycee, Avery, Lily and Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Keith and Abel.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Chad Roberts, Dylan Wilson, Billy Noel, Joshua Noel, James Martley and Matthew Bennett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved