Bryan McClelland
Bryan Keith McClelland, 52, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home. He was a welder for Auto Plex Collision Repair in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Henson) McClelland; and one brother, James McClelland.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Shipley Baptist Church in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by four sisters, Jean Snow and Joyce Watson, both of Van Buren, Terri Foley of Wilmington, N.C., and Leighann Newman of Fort Smith; and one brother, Joe McClelland of Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019