Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan McClelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan McClelland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bryan McClelland Obituary
Bryan McClelland
Bryan Keith McClelland, 52, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home. He was a welder for Auto Plex Collision Repair in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Henson) McClelland; and one brother, James McClelland.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Shipley Baptist Church in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by four sisters, Jean Snow and Joyce Watson, both of Van Buren, Terri Foley of Wilmington, N.C., and Leighann Newman of Fort Smith; and one brother, Joe McClelland of Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now