Bryan Perkins
Bryan "Allen" Perkins, 64, of Magazine passed away Dec. 16, 2019. He was born July 9, 1955, in Odessa, Texas, to his parents Denver and Patsy Vuanita (DeWitt) Perkins. He worked for DTI and Peacock Trucking Cos. as a long haul truck driver. Bryan's talents included furniture woodworking and diesel engine mechanical work. He loved teasing his sisters, family and friends. Spending time with his grandchildren and playing dominoes were pleasurable times for him.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Marshall Perkins; and a nephew, Kevin Yates.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Belinda Perkins of the home; a son, John Perkins and wife Lori of Booneville; a daughter, Sarah Perkins of Magazine; three grandchildren, Lauren Lowery, Samuel Lowery and Emery Perkins; two sisters, Barbara Lile of Magazine and Shirley Yates of Booneville; two brothers, Ronald Perkins and wife Kay of Booneville and Thomas Perkins of Magazine; two aunts; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel followed by cremation, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Yates, Larry DeWitt, Larry DeWitt Jr., Justin Yates, John Perkins, John Khilling, Justin, Jason and Donald Bonner, Kenny Perkins and Doug Yates.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019