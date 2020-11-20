1/1
Bryan Todd
1966 - 2020
Bryan Todd
Bryan P. Todd, 54, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Fort Smith to Patrick and Carolyn Todd.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway and his Master of Science degree in Kinesiology from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He most recently worked at USA Truck. He was a strength coach at Idaho State University and he loved weightlifting, which he did every day.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Carolyn Todd of Fort Smith; three sisters, Karen Todd of McKinney, Texas, and Sara Todd Goebel and Susan Todd Krafft and husband Chris, both of Fort Smith; an aunt, Barbara Bender of Little Rock; a nephew, Aaron; and four nieces, Claire, Rachel, Amelia and Nora. He is also survived by his constant companion, his dog Raven.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with private committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception School, 223 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view his online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
I loved watching Bryan play summer baseball with my brother he was such a good guy so sad hearing of his loss. My Prayers and Thoughts of Comfort are sent to the family
Tracy Mickle McNabb
