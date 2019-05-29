|
|
Bryant Engles
Bryant Keith Engles, 52, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1966, in Fort Smith to Cecil and Marjorie (Elkins) Engles. He was a certified airplane mechanic.
His mother, Marjorie Engles, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his father, Cecil Engles; brother, Robert Eugene Engles; uncle, Bill Engles; and cousins, Bill Engles Jr. and David Engles.
Private memorial Service was at St. John's Episcopal Church. Cremation was under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019