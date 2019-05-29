Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryant Engles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryant Engles


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryant Engles Obituary
Bryant Engles
Bryant Keith Engles, 52, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1966, in Fort Smith to Cecil and Marjorie (Elkins) Engles. He was a certified airplane mechanic.
His mother, Marjorie Engles, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his father, Cecil Engles; brother, Robert Eugene Engles; uncle, Bill Engles; and cousins, Bill Engles Jr. and David Engles.
Private memorial Service was at St. John's Episcopal Church. Cremation was under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now