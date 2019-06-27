|
Bryson Smith
Bryson Delane Smith, 7, of Watson, Okla., died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Octavia Baptist Church in Octavia, Okla., with burial at Watson Cemetery in Watson, Okla., under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his parents, Sara and Steven Smith; two sisters, Shantly and Aliyah Smith; and his grandparents, Gail and Ralph Easley and Andrea and Brad Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019
