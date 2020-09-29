Bud Carpenter
Bud Carpenter, 85, of Dora entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in New Albany, Ind., to Arch and Carrie Carpenter.
He was a retired salesman for Arkansas Plating Co. He had the biggest heart and always helped anyone in need. He touched everyone he ever met and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Francis Carpenter; a son, Willie Jeffers; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by a son, James Jeffers of Fort Smith; a daughter, Jane Schuster of Fort Smith; two granddaughters, Sheila (Schuster) Van Matre and husband Shawn and Lauren Jeffers; a great-grandchild, Grayson Boggs; his special nieces and nephew, Kathy Lynch and Jimmy, and Cindy Carpenter, all of of Indiana; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all the healthcare staff that provided care to Bud.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Czarnikow Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Paul Benoit, Cliff Thomas, Steve Bradley, George Moschner, Roland Henning and Jason Boyett.
.