1/1
Bud Carpenter
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bud Carpenter
Bud Carpenter, 85, of Dora entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in New Albany, Ind., to Arch and Carrie Carpenter.
He was a retired salesman for Arkansas Plating Co. He had the biggest heart and always helped anyone in need. He touched everyone he ever met and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Francis Carpenter; a son, Willie Jeffers; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by a son, James Jeffers of Fort Smith; a daughter, Jane Schuster of Fort Smith; two granddaughters, Sheila (Schuster) Van Matre and husband Shawn and Lauren Jeffers; a great-grandchild, Grayson Boggs; his special nieces and nephew, Kathy Lynch and Jimmy, and Cindy Carpenter, all of of Indiana; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all the healthcare staff that provided care to Bud.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Czarnikow Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Paul Benoit, Cliff Thomas, Steve Bradley, George Moschner, Roland Henning and Jason Boyett.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved