|
|
|
Bud Eubanks
Bud Eubanks, 73, of Sallisaw died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; a daughter, Regina Johnson of Muldrow; a son, Paul Eubanks of the home; three sisters, Sue Matthews, Betty Kenney and Shirley Dailey, all of Sallisaw; a brother, Henry Eubanks of Barling; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019