Bud Gattis

Bud GattisFloyd "Bud" E. Gattis, 85, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Barling. He was a retired truck driver for Merit Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.He is survived by his wife, Naomi Gattis; two sons, Floyd Gattis Jr. of Florida and Johnny Gattis of Jenny Lind; a daughter, Sheree Dinwiddie of Jenny Lind; three sisters, Patsy Holcomb, Ethel Crockett and Sharon A. Clark, all of Jenny Lind; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com