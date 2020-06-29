Bud Gattis
Floyd "Bud" E. Gattis, 85, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Barling. He was a retired truck driver for Merit Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Gattis; two sons, Floyd Gattis Jr. of Florida and Johnny Gattis of Jenny Lind; a daughter, Sheree Dinwiddie of Jenny Lind; three sisters, Patsy Holcomb, Ethel Crockett and Sharon A. Clark, all of Jenny Lind; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
