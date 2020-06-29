Bud Gattis
Floyd "Bud" E. Gattis, 85, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Barling. He was a retired truck driver for Merit Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Gattis; two sons, Floyd Gattis Jr. of Florida and Johnny Gattis of Jenny Lind; a daughter, Sheree Dinwiddie of Jenny Lind; three sisters, Patsy Holcomb, Ethel Crockett and Sharon A. Clark, all of Jenny Lind; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.