Budd Cole II
C.H. "Budd" Cole II, age 65, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Budd was born in Fort Smith on Dec. 29, 1953, to loving parents Clemond Hewice Cole and Betty Griffin Cole. He graduated from Southside High School in 1971 and went on to become a studied member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Budd joined the U.S. Army in September 1975, where he was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he met lifelong friends and made memories that he shared for the rest of his life. He was honorably discharged in October 1978. Upon discharge from the Army, Budd began his carrier working for Hickory Springs Manufacturing and eventually Whirlpool, where he dedicated 26 years of loyal service before retiring in 2010.
Budd had a great love for horses, motorcycles and life overall. Bud spent his free time with his closest friends riding his Harley in the beautiful mountains of his home state or chasing his "Ring Tail Tooter" around on the weekends. Budd will be remembered by his friends and family as a strong, caring and generous person who was there to lend a hand or a laugh whenever it was needed.
Budd was preceded in death by his father, Clemond Hewice Cole of Charleston; his mother, Betty Rae Griffin Cole of Excelsior; and his sister, Kathy Cole Conner of Fort Smith.
He is survived by his son, Joshua David Cole; his grandsons, Bryton Benjamin Cole and Jackson Kye Cole; his brother-in-law, Beau Conner of Conway; and a many great friends and family members who will miss him dearly.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 5403 N. O St., Fort Smith.
Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Linda Cole Bradley and Susan Price.
Budd will be greatly missed. Although he is no longer with us, he will continue his life as a beautiful memory in our hearts and we will again join him someday in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019