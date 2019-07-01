|
|
Buddy Belt
Buddy C. Belt, 79, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Arbuckle Island to the late Roy and Winnie Belt. He was a bus driver for Van Buren School District, the owner/operator of Bond Special Salvage and served in the National Guard and Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alfreda Belt.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra Davis and husband Tim of Chester and Dana Kiepe of Fort Smith; a son, Randy Belt and wife Sherry of Chester; a sister, Glenda Gilstrap of Stockton, Calif.; a brother, Jackie Belt of Van Buren; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at King Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019